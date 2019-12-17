1968 Camaro with a supercharged LSA V8 and ZL1 chassis

Alfredo Rios spent a year building his custom 1968 Camaro at his company Drive Auto Collision in El Paso, Texas. The project’s suspension, floors, drivetrain, and interior were taken from a 2016 Camaro ZL1. Alfredo chose to install a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 crate engine. The LSA make 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft of torque in stock form. The Camaro rides really low thanks to a Ridetech air suspension and stops via Brembo six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors. View more photos of the car at The Block.

Source: Drive Auto Collision FB page and The Block