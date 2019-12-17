LS4 V8 to 4T80E Detailed Guide

Brandon Furches is known for building very powerful LS4 V8s. He’s able to put the LS4’s power to the ground thanks to a 4T80E automatic transmission. Brandon released a detailed guide to answer many of the questions he receives about the combination. In the video he covers the specs of the 4T80E transmission and the steps on using with a LS4 V8. Then he covers how to swap the combo in a W-body using his mounts. There are links to parts in the video description.

Source: LS4 King and LS4 King FB page