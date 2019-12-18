RWD Golf Mk3 with a BMW V8

Mike Day built his RWD Golf Mk3 at ECS Tuning in Wadsworth, Ohio. It took him three months to transform the drift machine from a rolling shell. The Golf rides on a custom tubular front and C-notched rear frame. The front suspension uses modified Mk3 knuckles, Bilstein PSS9 adjustable coilovers, and Nissan S13 steering rack while the rear suspension is a custom 4-link. A custom roll cage ties everything together. Under the hood sits a BMW 4.4 L M62 V8 (non-VANOS) making around 275 horsepower to the wheels. The RWD drivetrain uses a BMW six-speed manual transmission, custom two-piece driveshaft, and Ford Explorer 8.8-inch rear end with a welded diff and 3.73 gears.

Source: @miketheday, ECS Tuning, and Hoonigan Daily Transmission