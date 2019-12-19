Chevy Caprice Wagon with a 780 whp Turbo LSx V8

Mike Walden’s Chevy Caprice wagon called “Radio Flyer” was built by Rodney Knocks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 5.3 L LSx (Gen 4) V8 mated to a TH400 automatic transmission. The V8 makes 780 horsepower to the wheels on C16 fuel tuned by K.P. Tuning. The engine features a stock bottom-end, Lil John’s Motorsport Solutions (LJMS) camshaft, stock truck intake, air-to-water intercooler, S480 turbocharger, and Holley Dominator.
Source: TalonTSi97 Videos and K.P. Tuning FB page