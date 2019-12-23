AWD Nissan S13 with a turbo 3.2 L RB-Series inline-six

It’s been two years since we shared Jason Ruby’s 1990 Nissan Silvia S13. In that time he’s continued to push the limits of the project. The engine bay now holds a turbocharged 3.2 L RB-series inline-six built by Matt Sims Performance making 1,140 horsepower to the rear hubs on 40 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The engine features a RB25DET head, RB30 block, Nitto 3.2 L stroker kit, Precision 7675 turboccharger, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. Power is sent to all four wheels through a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission with a TCE converter, Nissan GTR transfer case and differentials with 4.11 gears. Jason’s current best is a 8.20 sec quarter-mile at 166 mph.

Source: StreetMachineTV