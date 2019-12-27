1977 Mazda 323 with a Supercharged 13B Two-Rotor

Rodmard Khoey wanted to do something different with his 1977 Mazda 323. So he sent it to Pulse Performance Race Engineering (PPRE) in Wanganui, New Zealand where they built and installed a supercharged 13B two-rotor. The motor features a two 70 mm throttle bodies, 4-71 supercharger sitting on a custom water-to-air intercooler, four 1650 cc injectors, and Haltech Elite 2000 ECU. It makes 370 horsepower to the wheels on 16 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The drivetrain uses a RX-7 FD manual transmission with Tilton clutch and flywheel, custom driveshaft, and Mazda B1600 differential.

Source: Pulse Performance FB page and Chris Turner Photographer via Piotr