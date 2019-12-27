1973 Celica with a 5.7 L LSx V8

JH Restorations built this 1973 Toyota Celica for Kevin Huth at their company in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Under the hood sits a 5.7 L LSx V8 built to produce 500-550 horsepower. The engine features a 5.3 L LH6 block bored to 5.7 L, DSS Racing forged pistons, Eagle rods, Edelbrock E-CNC heads, Edelbrock Rollin’ Thunder camshaft, and Edelbrock Cross-Ram LS3 intake manifold. A set of custom exhaust headers built by Glease Manufacturing flank the V8. Behind the motor sits a Nissan 370Z six-speed manual transmission with a Collins adapter plate and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. The Celica rides on a custom front subframe with a double wishbone suspension, Wilwood Pro spindles, power steering rack, QA1 coilovers, and Wilwood 11-inch brakes with four-piston calipers in front and back.

