Randy Pobst Races in a Miata with a Honda K24

Wu-Chan Clan competes in the Lucky Dog Racing League with their 1991 Mazda Miata. Under the hood sits a Honda 2.4 L K24A2 inline-four from a 2008 Acura TSX installed using a KMiata swap kit. Turnology reports the engine makes 210 horsepower to the wheels thanks to a Hondata KPro ECU, Skunk2 Racing intake, and KMiata header. Randy Pobst was kind enough to pilot their Miata and give feedback. Watch him put his skills on full display below.

Source: Wu-Chan Clan FB page, Turnology, and Michael Marich