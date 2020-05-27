1966 Mustang with a Twin-Turbo Chevy V8

This 1966 Mustang was built to drift by Krzysztof Ćwiertnia from Custom 166 Racing in Poland. The project took inspiration from Ken Blocks’ Hoonicorn V1 Mustang created for Gymkhana SEVEN. Krzysztof’s Mustang also features a custom chassis allowing the car to ride very low. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo Chevy V8 featuring a Dart 427 ci block, Trick Flow 215 heads, FiTech EFI, custom exhaust manifolds, and two JRspec GTX3582R turbochargers. A Tremec TKO five-speed manual transmission sends power to a set of Turismo wheels with Pirelli PZero 315/30R18 tires.

Source: Custom 166 Racing FB page via Piotr