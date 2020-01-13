Toyota Supra with a 2000+ hp Turbo 1FZ-FE Inline-Six

Toyota Supra with a turbo 1FZ-FE inline-six

This Toyota Supra was built to drag race by Total Race in Russia. The engine bay holds a 4.5 L 1FZ-FE inline-six taken from a Land Cruiser FZJ80. The engine features a cement filled block, Kelford camshafts, upgraded valvetrain, dry sump system, 12 injectors, huge turbocharger, and direct port nitrous system. It’s capable of 2000-2500 horsepower running on a ProEFI ECU. Power is sent to all four wheels through a pneumatic shifted Lenco Racing three-speed transmission with a modified Toyota transfer case and custom AWD drivetrain. The car runs a custom tubular front subframe and Toyota Soarer rear subframe.

The video below is in Russian but it’s the most recent footage of the project.

Videos posted by Total Race from 2008-2010 while working on project.

Source: Total Race, SupraForums (build thread), and SwapBlogRU

