Nissan Fairlady Z with a turbo 3.6 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six

C&Y Sports built this Nissan Fairlady Z (Z32) at their company in Aichi-gun, Aichi, Japan. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.6 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six producing 800-1000 horsepower. The engine features a Tomei 3.6 L stroker kit which includes forged 87 mm pistons, 100 mm stroke crank, and forged 139 mm h-beam connecting rods. It also uses a HKS 272 camshaft, BorgWarner EFR9180 turbocharger, 1000 cc injectors, and HKS F-Con V Pro ECU. The 2JZ sends power through a Holinger six-speed sequential transmission with a ATS/Across full carbon clutch to a ATS limited-slip differential. The powerful combination helped the car/company lap Suzuka Circuit in 2’13 and Fuji Circuit in 1’47.

Source: C&Y Sports and C&Y Sports FB page