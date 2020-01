Scotty from Street Machine is back with another update on the Mazda MX-5 project. In the first video he revealed the car would lose its twin-turbo 5.7 L LS1 V8 for a turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six. In part two Scotty makes room in the engine bay for the turbocharger, intercooler, and throttle body. You can view photos/video of the finished project on their FB page.

Source: Street Machine TV