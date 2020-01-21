Jaron Olivecrona Upgrades to a Hartley Twin-Turbo V12

Jaron Olivecrona competed in the last two seasons of D1NZ in a Nissan S14 with a Toyota 1GZ-FE V12. The naturally aspirated V12 was built by Hartley Engines in Palmerston North, New Zealand and made 700-800 horsepower at 9,500 rpm. Hartley Engines recently debuted their twin-turbo version. The new V12 features a lower compression (11.5:1), new camshafts, new exhaust system, and two MSE turbochargers. It made 1,017 horsepower at 9,500 rpm on 11.6 psi of boost before they ran out of fuel supply. Over the winter Jaron replaced the NA motor with the new twin-turbo motor and is ready to take on the 2020 season.

Source: Olivecrona Drift Motorsport FB page and Hartley Engines FB page