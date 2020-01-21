Supra with a Twin-Turbo 2JZ-GTE

Taisuke Sakai from T-Get Works has owned his third generation Toyota Supra since he was 18 years old. The car has changed a lot over the course of his 17 years of ownership. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six built using HKS forged pistons, Tomei connecting rods, HKS camshaft, and two GCG Garrett GTX2871R turbochargers. The engine produces 650 horsepower or 850 horsepower with a 200 shot from the nitrous system. The exterior features NSX headlights and paint color, S2 front lip, and Takase Stout carbon fiber hood. It rides on Krenze LXZ 20×9.5 wheels in front and Weld 15×8 wheels in back.

Source: T-Get Works and Option Tokyo via Speedhunters