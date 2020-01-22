Mini Clubman with a Turbo Honda B18 Inline-Four

SCV Restoration built this Mini Clubman at their company in Hardley, Southampton, UK. The little vehicle is powered by a turbocharged Honda 1.8 L B18C4 inline-four producing 380 horsepower. The engine features a Mamba GTX28 turbocharger, Audi R8 coilpacks, Link G4 ECU, and Bosch 420 cc injectors being fed fuel from two Bosch 302 pumps. The Mini rides on a custom front subframe with a quick-ratio steering rack, aftermarket rear beam axle, Mini Sport 8.4-inch front brakes, and Rover Mini Cooper rear drum brakes.
Source: SCV Restoration FB page and Link ECU FB page