Jeff Micklem from Home Built By Jeff has been working hard rebuilding an Alfa Romeo 105. One of the most interesting parts of the project is the powertrain. Jeff is installing a 3.6 L F131 V8 from a 2000 Ferrari 360 mated to a six-speed manual transmission from a Subaru BRZ. The engine’s 395 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 275 lb-ft of torque at 4,750 rpm should make for a fun little coupe.

Source: Home Built By Jeff via Piotr