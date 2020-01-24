2010 Mustang with a Coyote V8

This 2010 Mustang stopped by Vorshlag Motorsports in Princeton, Texas for an upgrade. The race car competed in NASA Spec Iron class but recently moved to American Iron class which allows for more power. So they installed a second generation (2015-2017) 5.0 L Coyote V8 crate motor with a Ford Control Pack wiring harness and American Racing headers. They mated the V8 to Tremec T56 Magnum XL six-speed manual transmission with a QuickTime SFI-rated bellhousing and McLeod Mag Force twin-disc clutch and flywheel. Vorshlag expects the upgrade to produce 450 horsepower to the wheels but will be detuned to 370 whp for class restrictions. You can view many more photos and details of the swap in the build thread.

Source: Vorshlag