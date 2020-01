Chase McMaster built his BMW E36 to drift at this company Chase Bays in Birmingham, Alabama. The car was previously powered by a S52 inline-six until it blew. He replaced that with a turbocharged 2.5 L 1JZ inline-six using a Xcessive swap mounts. The 1JZ mates to a BMW ZF five-speed manual transmission thanks to a PMC Motorsport adapter plate and shortened driveshaft.

Source: Chase Bays FB page via PMC Motorsport FB page