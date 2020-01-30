Nissan S14 with a Turbo RB26

This Nissan S14 recently stopped by Just Engine Management in Ingleburn, New South Wales, Australia for a dyno tune. While there the turbocharged RB26 inline-six made 468 whp on 19 psi of boost and 98 octane fuel and 577 whp on 24 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The engine features stock camshafts, upgraded valve springs, Garrett GTX3582R Gen 2 turbocharger, 6Boost exhaust manifold, and Splitfire ignition coils. Fuel is fed through Raceworks 2200 cc injectors from a Walbro 460 lph pump controlled via a Link G4+ Xtreme ECU.

Source: Just Engine Management FB page via Link ECU FB page