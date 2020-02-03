Wojtek Adamczyk built his Celica dragster at his company GT4 Performance in Ołtarzew, Poland. In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 1UZ V8 producing 900 horsepower and 1000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. Last year the team went 8.948 sec at 248.10 km/h (154.16 mph) in the quarter-mile.
Source: Toyota Drag RWD by GT4 Performance FB page, Krymarys Bartosz, and Scsclub FB page via Piotr
2 Comments
Ed
Just a minor correction, this would be either an RA23 or TA22/23 as it is a coupe and not the mustang-look hatchback that the RA28/29s are. Likely an RA23 which had a longer engine bay.
swaptastic
Thanks Ed. Article is updated.