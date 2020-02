Scotty from Street Machine released another update on their Mazda MX-5 project. In the previous two videos he replaced the twin-turbo 5.7 L LS1 V8 for a turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six. In part three Scotty finishes the engine swap before taking it to the dyno. You can view photos/video of the finished project on their FB page.

Source: Street Machine TV