1990 Camaro with a 427 ci LSx V8

This 1990 Camaro RS came from the factory with a 3.1 L V6 and 700R4 automatic transmission. However it’s seen several engines and transmission combinations since Matt Walter from Walter Racecraft got his hands on it. The Camaro is currently powered by a 427 ci LSx V8 built using a Dart SHP block, Dart Pro 1 LS3 heads, CID intake, and Pro Systems 1100 cfm carburetor. Behind the motor sits a G-Force GF-5R five-speed transmission with a Black Magic adjustable clutch. The car’s best quarter-mile is 9.31 sec at 147 mph.

Source: Walter Racecraft FB page, Matt Walter, and Stick Shift Nation FB page