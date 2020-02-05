For Sale: 1966 Mustang with a Nissan L28 Inline-Six

This 1966 Ford Mustang is for sale in Chicago, Illinois for $6,000 OBO or trade. Under the hood sits a 2.8 L L28 inline-six mated to a Jatco 3N71B 3-speed automatic. These were source from a 1983 Datsun 280ZX along with the suspension, brakes, and interior. The seller states the car runs but doesn’t have the windshield or rear window installed. They also state there is rust “on the body” and inside by the back seat. The sale also includes two doors, replacement muffler, and factory Datsun stereo.

Source: FB Marketplace via Jalopnik