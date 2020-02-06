For Sale: 1967 Camaro with a 502 ci Chevy Big-Block V8

This 1967 Camaro is for sale in Charlotte, North Carolina. Rising out of the hood is a 502 ci Chevy big-block V8 with two Holley Demon carburetors and nitrous system. Behind the engine sits a TH400 automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. The car rides on a custom tubular chassis with a Mustang II front suspension, ladder bar rear suspension, Aldan American adjustable coilovers, and four-wheel disc brakes. Aerospace Components 15-inch wheels hold Mikey Thompson Sportman 26×7.5-inch tires on front and ET Street 33×18.5 tires in back.

Source: RK Motors