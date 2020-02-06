AWD Polo RSR with a 980 hp Turbo Audi V6

Dahlbäck Racing built the “Polo RSR” in 2012 at their company in Borlänge, Sweden. They built the car using a carbon fiber body sitting on a custom tubular chassis. It rides on KY Competition adjustable coilovers with Audi RS2 brakes in front and Audi RS6 brakes in back. It’s powered by a turbocharged 2.7 L V6 from an Audi RS4 mated to a six-speed transmission and Quattro AWD drivetrain. The motor produces 980 horsepower and 1220 Nm (899 lb-ft) of torque on E85 fuel and 2.4 bar (34.8 psi) of boost from a BorgWarner EFR 9180 turbocharger.

Source: Dahlbäck Racing FB page and GarageT