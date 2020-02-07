Ford Falcon XE with a Supercharged LSx V8

This Ford Falcon XE was built by Streetbuilt Racing in Perth, Western Australia. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.0 L L98 V8 making 652 whp on 12 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The motor features stock bottom-end, L98 heads, Crow LSA camshaft, dual valve springs, LSA supercharger with a Powerbond 28% overdrive pulley, and 102 mm throttle body. Two Walbro 460 lph pumps feed fuel through 1250 cc injectors controlled by a Holley TerminatorX ECU. A Powerglide two-speed automatic with a TCE 9.5-inch converter sends power through a 3.5-inch single-piece driveshaft to a LSD with 3.45 gears.

Source: Streetbuilt Racing FB page via Crossbred Nation FB page