Model A Hot Rod with a Supercharged 27.0 L Meteor V12

This custom hot rod was built by Russell Lowe from The Toy Shed in Rotorua, New Zealand. The wild creation features a Ford Model A body on a 1949 Ford Bonus F-250 chassis. It’s powered by a 27.0 L Rover Meteor V12 pulled from a Centurion tank. The motor features two 1250 cfm Dominator carburetors and a 16-71 supercharger making around 6 psi of boost. Russell estimates the engine is making 1000-1200 horsepower. Street Machine reports the drivetrain uses a DAF truck planetary reduction hub, Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission, and Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: The Toy Shed FB page and Street Machine