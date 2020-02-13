For Sale: 1990 Nissan 300ZX with a LS2 V8

This 1990 Nissan 300ZX is for sale in Dallas, Texas for $19,500. Under the hood sits a built 6.0 L LS2 V8 making 500 horsepower. The engine features custom Comp camshaft, 317 heads, LS7 lifters, TSP 0.660 double spring kit, 7.425 chromoly pushrods, FAST 92 mm intake, and LS3 throttle body. The V8 is fed from a Walbro 450 lph fuel pump through 46 lb injectors controlled by a tuned E38 ECU. Power is sent to the wheels through a Stage 2 T56 six-speed manual with a Monster Stage 3 clutch and pressure plate, Monster aluminum flywheel, and custom driveshaft. The engine and transmission were installed using a LOJ Conversions swap kit. It rides on Powertrix Ultralight coilovers, tension rods, traction rods, rear strut tower bar, Topspeed front strut tower bar, and Stillen front/rear sway bars. A set of Enkei PF-01 wheels (18×9.5,18×11) cover Dodge SRT8 Brembo four-piston calipers front/rear with Eximous adapters and Stillen J-hook rotors.

Source: Hemmings