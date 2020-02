Last year we shared Elshan Aslanov (Асланов Эльшан) unique VAZ-2110 (Lada 110) built to drag race. Over the summer Elshan and his Lukoil Racing Team set a new personal best of 8.413 sec at 301.38 km/h (187.26 mph). The car is powered by a turbocharged 1962 cc three-rotor making 1300 horsepower mated to a four-speed sequential transmission. Watch the record run below or view more photos/videos in our previous article.

Source: Асланов Эльшан FB profile, LUKOIL Racing FB page, and SMP RDRC