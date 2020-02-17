For Sale: 1991 Mazda MX-5 with a 3.6 L LFX V6

Konstantinos Sidiras is selling his 1991 Mazda MX-5 for €18,500 or about $20,053. He built the project on the One Lap Heroes channel. It’s powered by a 3.6 L LFX V6 (320 hp) from a 2013 Camaro using a V8Roadsters swap kit. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual (2013 Camaro) to a 3.42 G80 limited-slip differential. The car rides on MeisterR ClubRace coilovers, Racing Beat front/rear swaybars, Miata NB steering rack, NB front/rear hubs, V8R Stoptech STR43 big brake kit in front, and NB Sport Factory big brake kit in back. The body features a Autokonexion V2 complete wide body kit, Mazda hard top, APR GTC200 carbon wing, and was repainted in 2016. Inside the cabin you find a Hard Dog Hard Core roll bar, Sparco Pro 2000 seat, and Sabelt four-point harness.

Source: One Lap Heroes FB page