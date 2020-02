Bartosz Pełka has competed in his BMW E30 for several years. The car was powered by a supercharged and then turbocharged BMW M73 V12. Over the winter Bartosz decided to have Rooster Garage build a new drift machine using a BMW 1 series (E82) coupe. Under the hood will sit the turbocharged M73 V12 rebuilt with new forged rods and a large BorgWarner turbocharger. We can’t wait to see what the engine makes on the dyno.

Source: Bartosz Pełka “Wąski” Drift FB page and Rooster Garage FB page via Piotr