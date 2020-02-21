1967 Mustang with a Supercharged Coyote V8

This 1967 Mustang was built by The RestoMod Shop in Independence, Missouri. Under the hood sits a supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 making 620 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque on 10 psi of boost. The motor features a Sean Hyland Motorsports 2.3 L supercharger, forged steel crank and rods, Hypereutectic aluminum pistons, 60 mm dual-bore throttle body, and 47 lb/hr injectors. A TK0600 five-speed manual transmission with a Ram PowerGrip clutch sends power to a Heidts 9-inch rear end with Strange locking diff and 3.70 gears. The car rides on a Heidts Pro-G fully independent suspension with adjustable coilovers, tubular control arms, power steering rack, Wilwood four-piston calipers with 12-inch rotors in front, and 10.5-inch rotors in back. View more photos of the Mustang in the build album.

Source: The RestoMod Store FB page, and Mustang 360°