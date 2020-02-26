1984 Mustang with a Turbo Mercury Flathead V8

Phillip Landry built this 1984 Mustang called “Scrap Iron II” for land speed racing with help from his brother John Landry and friend Damon Braus. The team holds a Bonneville record in XF/BFALT class with a 142.822 mph. The Mustang is powered by a turbocharged 276 ci Mercury flathead V8 making 279 horsepower to the wheels. They built the engine with Scat crank and connection rods, Ross coated pistons, Schneider Racing Cams camshaft, Tony Baron heads, and an eBay turbocharger. Behind the engine sits a modified T5 five-speed manual transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: Phil Landry and HotRod via Piotr

