Tristan Hewitt and Shane Kenna from WTFauto released another episode on their Supra Supreme build series. The goal of the project is to swap a twin-turbo 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 capable of 1,000 horsepower into the Toyota Supra Mk4. In this episode they explain how the project was born and how they developed the custom oil pan. They also show the aluminum upper oil sump being made by the CNC machine and a test fit.

Source: QUICKSHIFT