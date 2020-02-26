Nissan R33 with a Turbo 1UZ V8

Niklas Wik from Wik Motorsport competes in Finland’s drift series in his Nissan Skyline R33. The factory Nissan motor has been replaced with a turbocharged 4.0 L Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 making 700 horsepower and 1000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. The V8 features BC valve springs and titanium retainers, 262 degrees and 9.5 mm lift camshafts, Garret GTX4088R turbocharger, Freedrive ECU with MS3 processor, and E85 fuel. The drivetrain uses a BMW ZF GS5-39DZ transmission using a PMC adapter to a Nissan R200 diff with 3.69 gears and R33 axles. The car rides on a Wisefab angle kit, Toyota MR2 power steering, and Cusco adjustable coilovers.

Source: @nissiwik, Finn-Drift, and Race Romutori FB group via Piotr