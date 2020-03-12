Toyota MR2 with a Honda K20/K24

Eric Hux built his 1993 Toyota MR2 at this company Hux Racing in Goodwater, Alabama. The sports car is powered by a Honda K20/K24 inline-four producing 286 hp and 206 lb-ft of torque to wheels on 12.8:1 compression. The motor features a K24 bottom-end, K20 head, Drag Cartel Elite Endurance camshafts, K-Tuned 4-to-1 exhaust header, Skunk2 Ultra Street intake, and LS1 throttle body. The motor was installed using Hux Racing’s swap kit and mates to a Toyota E153 five-speed transmission using their Cannibal adapter plate. The MR2 rides on custom adjustable coilovers, Suspension Techniques sway bars, manual steering rack, and Wilwood Dynapro four-piston calipers with 11.75-inch rotors in front and 10.75-inch rotors in back. Listen how he built the MR2 below.

Source: Hux Racing and Hux Racing FB page