Nissan S14 with a Nitrous 1UZ V8

Craig Macleod is the hos of Drift My Ride on the Driftland YT channel. His drift machine is a Nissan S14 with a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8. The motor features stock internals, custom exhaust manifolds, Audi R8 coils, and Link Storm ECU. The engine produces 247 hp and 363 Nm (267 lb-ft) of torque or 280 hp and 440 Nm (324 lb-ft) of torque with the Zex nitrous system. The engine is currently having a Holset HX40 turbocharger installed. The drivetrain uses a BMW ZF transmission with an adapter plate, modified two-piece driveshaft, and S14 3.9 differential. The S14 rides on BC adjustable coilovers, electric power steering, Driftworks control arms, and Z32 front brakes. Listen as Craig explains the project below.

Source: Craig Does Drift and @craigdoesdrift via Piotr