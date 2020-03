Last year Alexandre Claudin embarked on building a very unique drift machine using a DMC DeLorean. The project started with a visit to Blood Motorsport in Montmerle-sur-SaƓne, France for a custom tubular chassis with a BMW independent rear suspension. The team is also moving away from the factory rear-engine design to a front-engine layout using a LS3 V8. No word on power output or if it will NA or forced induction.

Source: Alexandre Claudin FB page and Blood Motorsport FB page