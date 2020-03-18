Mazda 323 Wagon with a Turbo 13B

This Mazda 323 wagon is owned by Arthur from Tuners Edge in Coburg North, Victoria, Australia. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 13B bridgeport rotary built and tuned by Mazworx Performance running on 35 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The motor features factory plates, 6Boost manifold, Garrett GTX45, and MicroTech LT-16c ECU. A Jatco three-speed transmission with a TCE converter sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end. The team recently visited Sydney Jamboree test day where the wagon went 8.50 sec at 160 mph in the quarter-mile.

Source: Tuners Edge FB page and Fullboost