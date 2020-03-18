For Sale: 1994 BMW 325i with a 302 ci Windsor V8

This 1994 BMW 325i is for sale in Watertown, South Dakota for $9,500. The engine bay holds a 302 ci Windsor V8 from a 1995 Mustang GT with ported Edelbrock heads, Ford Performance F-Cam, Comp vale springs, Trick Flow Chromoly pushrods, Ford Performance 1.72 ratio rocker arms, Weiand Stealth intake, and FiTech EFI system. The drivetrain features a T5 five-speed manual with a Spec Stage 3 clutch and welded 3.91 differential. The engine and transmission were installed using mounts from E36V8.net. The 325i rides on a Garagistic reinforced front subframe, E46 control arms, Street Edge coilovers, rebuilt calipers and slotted/drilled rotors.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears)