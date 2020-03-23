BMW E46 with a 800 hp Turbo Barra

Pontus Hartman from Hartman Drifting competes in Drift Masters European Championship (DMEC) with his BMW E46. The car is powered by a turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six featuring CP-Carillo forged pistons and rods, BorgWarner S300SXE turbocharger, and Ecumaster ECU. Pontus estimates the engine is producing around 800 horsepower and 1000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Holinger RD6 six-speed sequential transmission with a TenaciMotorsport 200 mm twin-disc clutch and a RTS Winters quick-change rear end.

Source: Hartman Drifting FB page via Drift Masters GP FB page and Piotr