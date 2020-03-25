Zach Wright’s Taurus SHO Reaches the 8’s

Last summer Zach Wright achieved his goal of a 9-second quarter-mile with his 1995 Taurus SHO. Since then he’s continued to work on the car and lower his times. All the work paid off recently when Zach went 8.967 sec at 170.69 mph. The 2600 lb Taurus is powered by a turbocharged V6 producing around 1100 whp on 38 psi of boost from a Precision 7285 Gen 2 turbocharger tuned by Jaz Tuning. The motor features a factory block, stock crank, aftermarket aluminum rods, Wiesco pistons, Crower camshafts, SHO Source springs and retainers, and Ferrea Racing valves.

Source: The Blue Turd FB page, Zach Wright, and 1320Video