Eagle Talon with a Turbo LS4 V8

Calvin Nelson from Nivlac57 is building an Eagle Talon with a turbocharged LS4 V8. His goal is to build the quickest and fastest LSx-powered FWD vehicle around. Calvin will be accomplishing that using a 1992 Talon with a 7.50 sec certified roll cage powered by a LS4 V8 with a BorgWarner S475 turbocharger and 4T80E four-speed automatic transmission. Calvin will be competing in the LS4 King 2020 FWD challenge and the Grassroots Motorsports $2000 Challenge. Follow the project’s progress on Calvin’s YT channel.

Source: Nivlac57