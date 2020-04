Scott and Chris from Nugget Garage are starting a new build series on Scott’s Supra. The car was previously powered by a turbocharged 1.5JZ inline-six. This time around they are installing a built 1UZ V8 mated to a Powerglide two-speed transmission. They hope to make around 1000 horsepower thanks to forged internals and a remote mounted 4788 turbocharger. In part one the team explains how the project was born and then shows the engine bay being painted.

Source: Nugget Garage