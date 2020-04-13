DeLorean with a Renault L7X V6

This DMC DeLorean is being built by Reinsch Engineering in the UK. The company replaced the factory 2.85 L PRV V6 with a 2002 Renault 3.0 L L7X V6. They chose the L7X V6 for several reasons including experience with Renault engines, interchangeable parts (clutch, flywheel), and of course more power. They expect to go from 130 horsepower to around 250 horsepower with a less-restrictive exhaust and tune. The engine is mated to a UN1-369 five-speed manual transaxle thanks to a custom adapter plate. The car will also feature a freshly stripped and galvanized frame, automated heater box (video below), vented front brakes, and Protech aluminum shocks with lowering springs.

Source: Reinsch Engineering FB page