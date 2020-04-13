For Sale: BMW E36 Wagon with a M60 V8

This BMW E36 wagon is for sale in Klazienaveen, Netherlands for €9,500 or about $10,370. Under the hood sits a M60B40 V8 from a BMW 740i making 325 horsepower. The engine features modified oil pan, custom exhaust headers, and stainless steel exhaust. The drivetrain uses a five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. The wagon also features lexan windows, custom tailgate, Sparco seats, L-TEC four-point harnesses, and Snoeks Motorsport roll cage.
Source: Marktplaats.nl via GNG Motorsport FB page