Nissan 300ZX with a Turbo LSx V8

Pucker Factory Fabrication is building this 1986 Nissan 300ZX for time attack racing at their company in Winter Haven, Florida.

The project will be powered by a turbocharged LSx V8 featuring a 5.3 L aluminum block, Sloppy Stage 2 Turbo camshaft, LS6 intake, Pontiac G8 accessory drive, Top Street Performance baffled oil pan, BorgWarner S366 turbocharger, and Tial 40 mm and 50 mm blow-off valves.

Fuel is fed through 80 lb injectors and billet fuel rails from a Walbro 450 lph pump controlled by a EFI Source MS3 Gold Box ECU.

Behind the engine sits a five-speed manual from a Nissan Z32 TT with a South Bend clutch using a GForce adapter and flywheel. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Nissan S13 rear end with a Inifniti Q45 limited-slip differential.

The car rides on SPL control arms, Powertrix adjustable coilovers, and adjustable tension rods. Stopping will be improved thanks to Brembo 17Z six-piston calipers from a Porsche Cayenne with 350Z two-piece rotors.

You can follow the project’s progress on Pucker Factory Fabrication FB page or at @puckerfactoryfabrication.