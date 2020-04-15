Andrew Dimartino from Haltech built a quad-turbo LSx V12 to show off the company’s Nexus R5 ECU/PDM. The engine starts with a 592 ci V12 built by Race Cast Engineering with a cast aluminum block, custom custom heads, camshaft, and crankshaft. The naturally aspirated version with a mild camshaft produced 700 horsepower. However Andrew wanted more so he installed four Garrett GT3582R turbochargers with four Turbosmart Gen-V CompGate 40 mm wastegates and two Gen-V RacePort 50 mm blow-off valves. Hopefully we will see this beast on the dyno soon.

Source: Haltech and Vibrant Performance TV