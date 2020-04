In 2018 Konstantinos Sidiras from One Lap Heroes replaced the factory engine and transmission with a 3.6 L LFX V6 and manual from a 2012 Camaro. Since then he’s raced the car at several tracks such as Cadwell Park, Brands Hatch Indy, Anglesey Circuit, Imola Circuit, and Mugello Circuit. The team has compiled the footage into guides on the tracks. The first video features only in-car driving with no commentary.

Source: One Lap Heroes and One Lap Heroes FB page