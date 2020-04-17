Rod Millen’s Celica with a 850 hp Turbo TRD Inline-Four

In 1994 Rod Millen piloted his custom Toyota Celica GT up an all-dirt Pikes Peak and set a record of 10:04.060. The 885 kg (1950 lb) race car features a tube chassis and carbon fiber body with the only stock part being the windshield. It’s powered by a turbocharged 2.1 L TRD inline-four used in All American Racers’ Eagle HF89 and Eagle MkIII race cars. The engine which goes by many names (503E, 3S-G, or 3S-GTM) reportedly made 850 horsepower and 1100 lb-ft of torque in the Celica and sends it to all four wheels through a 4WD drivetrain.

Source: TRD USA, HillClimb Monsters, and 19Bozzy92